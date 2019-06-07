Ayodhya known for Ramjanmabhumi, says Yogi

on Friday unveiled a 7-feet-tall Lord statue in which he said is known as Ramjanmabhumi around the world.

"Governments have refrained from Lord Ram's name since 1947. But now, development schemes are underway for This place is recognised from Ramjanmabhumi around the world. So we renamed the municipal corporation and district's name to We are protecting culture and traditions," he said unveiling the statue at Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan.

"This year, the country is fortunate to have elected with a sweeping majority. And I want to thank the 'sants' in Ayodhya for their blessings," said.

He went on to talk about the BJP government's achievements in the past five years saying that has gained international recognition in every sector during this time.

"The world will celebrate the International Yoga day on June 21 and UNESCO has, for the first time, recognised India's Kumbh Mela among the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity," he said.

Arguing for a strong nation, Yogi said, "We have an opportunity to establish as a superpower in the world."

" has given the message of peace, compassion and friendship to the world but a weak person, society or nation cannot talk about peace. Only a strong and prosperous nation can.

The also went to Hanuman Garhi Mandir and took toll of the development work in Ayodhya.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)