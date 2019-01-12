JUST IN
Hyderabad: Two held for illegally stocking banned Chinese Manja

ANI  |  Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] 

Hyderabad Task Force police on Friday conducted a raid at a kite shop in Begumpet and arrested two people for illegally procuring, stocking and selling banned Chinese Manza (thread).

The task force also seized material worth Rs 1,60,000 during the raid.

Sharing details of the same, police informed that raids were conducted upon recieving some credible information.

"The sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, West Zone Team conducted raid at a kite shop, situated near Rasoolpura community hall, Begumpet, Hyderabad and apprehended two accused persons by name Mujjafar Ali and Akbar Ali who were running Kites shop. They had illegally procured and stocked the banned Chinese Manja (Nylon thread and glass coated manja for kites flying) and were selling it," informed the police.

The Chinese thread, coated with glass is banned for usage considering its harmful effects on animals and birds.

The accused persons were apprehended for violating the orders of Environment, Forests, Science and Technology (Environment) Department, Hyderabad.

