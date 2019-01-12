Prayagraj: Administration modernises lost and found facility for Kumbh

government has developed a high-tech, modernised lost and found facility at region to make the process of reuniting different individuals with their family and friends, more efficient and easy.

Prayagraj's Kumbh is going to be one of the world's largest congregation of people with over 13 crore pilgrims expected to take a holy dip in the convergence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

While many Bollywood flicks have made Kumbh synonymous with lost and found cases, the administration this year is all geared to take such incidents to happy conclusions.

The government has made the extra effort by digitalising the service of lost and found.

The authority along with the police department is establishing 15 high-tech lost and found registration centres across the area.

These centres will cater to the lost pilgrims, helping them to reunite with their friends and family.

There will be digital registration of lost pilgrims at all centers and assistance will be provided to the pilgrims to unite with their kin.

The centre will enable the missing person to call and connect with their kin in case he or she is not carrying a phone. As part of the unification of data, information of the missing person being received at any one centre will be displayed at the all the centres to help trace the missing individual.

A regular announcement will be made at the centres for all lost people and regular posts will also be made on such as and to further propagate the message.

If the lost individual could not be united within 12 hours with their kin, the police will also provide further support. Police with the help of volunteers will compile and maintain data of missing and recovered persons during Prayagraj's Kumbh.

A major telecom company has also developed an app having a feature of family location, which will also be put to use.

In last Kumbh 2013, nearly 2 lakh lost and found cases were reported.

The 55-day long will start on January 15 and will end on March 4. It is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins.

