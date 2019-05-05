I can't be silenced, I will keep working for Delhi till my last breath: Arvind Kejriwal

Unfazed by the attack on him, on Sunday asserted that he will keep working for till his last breath as no attack can deter his commitment towards people of the capital.

"Till my last breath I will keep working for the people of Delhi, no attack can silence me or deter my commitment towards the people of I am happy to die working for the people of Delhi," said in a press conference here.

"This was the fifth attack on me after becoming the I do not think in the last 70 years any in has been attacked in this manner," he said.

alleged that the BJP government is responsible for his security. "In other states, the police reports to the Chief Ministers and is responsible for their security. So BJP is directly responsible for any attack on me and all other questions are secondary."

"During last four years, since we won 67 out of 70 seats in Delhi, all possible attempts have been made to destroy the My office was raided, my bedroom was raided, 33 cases have been foisted on me, was interrogated by the CBI for many hours. There is no agency which was not unleashed on Satyendar Jain," he added.

Claiming that BJP left no stone unturned in trying to destroy the and finish off the elected Delhi government, Kejriwal said: "More than 20 MLAs were arrested in false cases and 21 MLAs were unconstitutionally disqualified, but they could not deter the determination of "

"When they failed to crush our party, they have come up with this ploy of trying to physically eliminate us to remove us from their way. Nine attacks are not less, it is a part of a pre-planned conspiracy. This is what happens when the country is passing through a phase of dictatorship. Any voice who criticizes a dictator will be silenced," he said.

AAP convener was on Saturday slapped in Moti Nagar area in west Delhi during poll campaigning.

The man attacked Kejriwal during his road-show when the CM was travelling in an open jeep and waving to his supporters.

The man has been arrested by the Further probe in the incident is on.

