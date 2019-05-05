Anything may happen in Karnataka politics after bye-poll results are out on May 23, says BS Yeddyurappa

Karnataka's BJP unit B S Yeddyurappa on Sunday stirred speculation about the stability of the Congress-JDS alliance government, saying that "anything" could happen in the state after the bye-election results are announced on May 23.

Talking to media persons, Yeddyurappa said: "This government has not fulfilled any promises made to the people. Their agenda is to keep the BJP away from power. After the bye-election results are out on May 23, anything can happen."

Exuding confidence, he said that the BJP would win both the Assembly seats -- Chincholi and Kundgol -- which are scheduled to go to elections on May 19.

The former claimed that over 20 legislators belonging to the alliance would not support HD Kumaraswamy-led government.

"More than 20 MLAs are telling openly that they are not going to support HDK as the CM," he said.

Former said the BJP will stage a state-wide protest from Monday against what he called "an emergency-like situation" prevalent in the state.

He alleged the people having views against the CM and M B Patil were being jailed.

"There is an emergency like situation in the state. MB Patil is acting like a dictator. Cases have been filed. People who express their views against the CM and the have been sent to jail," Shettar said.

