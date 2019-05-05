Two injured in Mumbai fire

Two people were injured in a fire that broke out on the fourth floor of building at Mazil Masjid in Andheri's Road area here on Sunday.

The fire broke out following a Injured were rushed to the hospitals and are undergoing treatment. No loss of lives has been reported yet, said officials.

Five fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the fire.

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)