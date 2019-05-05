Two injured in Mumbai fire

-
-
Two people were injured in a fire that broke out on the fourth floor of Sarita building at Mazil Masjid Chowk in Andheri's Yari Road area here on Sunday.
The fire broke out following a gas cylinder blast. Injured were rushed to the hospitals and are undergoing treatment. No loss of lives has been reported yet, said officials.
Five fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the fire.
More details are awaited.
