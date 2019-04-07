I did expect a ticket, but happy that my brother got it: Mriganka Singh on Kairana LS seat

Mriganka Singh, who has been replaced by the party with Pradeep Chaudhary from seat for the impending elections, said although she expected a ticket, she is happy that her brother got a chance to contest polls.

Mriganka statement comes after reports suggested that her supporters were unhappy with the BJP's decision to field Pradeep from and had threatened to boycott polls.

"Pradeep Chaudhary is also my brother. The sister also expected a ticket, but now when my brother has got the ticket, I am campaigning for him. Being a member of the party, I am trying my best to make my brother reach the Parliament. My supporters were angry for some time, but now everything is stable. We are all trying our best to make Pradeep ji an MP," Mriganka told ANI.

Mriganka, daughter of late Hukum Singh, lost to RLD's in the by-election in 2018. However, the party, this time, has fielded Pradeep Chaudhary.

"Mriganka is with us. We are receiving full support of the people," Pradeep said while talking about Mriganka.

On the other hand, said, "BJP has this time chosen Pradeep Chaudhary, but it won't make any difference. Somewhere people have got hurt as they have seen Mriganka Singh's father working for so many years. Don't know to what extend BJP can correct this decision. I can't say anything right now whether this decision will favour me for not, but from my end, I am making all my efforts."

The election will be held in all the seven phases in The result will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)