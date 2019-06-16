I requested PM Modi to increase PMKSNY from Rs 6000 to Rs 12000 per yr: Bhupesh Baghel

said on Sunday that he met at his residence and requested him to include Chhattisgarh Forest Rights Act, 2006 leaseholders in the Yojana (PMKSNY) and increase the amount given to beneficiaries under the Yojana from Rs 6,000 per year to Rs 12,000 per year.

"I met him at his residence and requested him that amount given to beneficiaries under the Yojana (PMKSNY) should be increased from Rs 6,000 per year to Rs 12,000 per year," said

"Further I requested him to ensure that forest dwellers are not stopped from going inside the forest. On one hand, we are giving them lease under Forest right Act and on the other hand, we are stopping them from going into the forest. This is a sheer contradiction and should be done away with," he said.

"For the construction work in Naxalite area we have demanded that 100 per cent fund from the centre as we used to get at the time of UPA," said Baghel.

In the fifth meeting of governing council of NITI Aayog on Saturday, the first meeting of Modi with Chief Ministers after re-election, called for a collective fight against poverty, unemployment, corruption and violence and for urgent steps to tackle drought and drinking water crisis in the country.

