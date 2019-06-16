JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Massive blackouts leave 55 million people without electricity in S America
Business Standard

MoS for Home Affairs Reddy lauds Lions Club hospital

ANI  |  General News 

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday attended the 45th annual day function of Lions Club Hospital here.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said: "I have known this hospital for more than 20 years. This hospital is serving so many people in the state."

"Earlier I have made eye testing possible in the government schools in my Assembly constituency. It was found that 1,400 children were facing the eye problem. To help them out, the Lions Club Hospital has always come forward," he said.

"This is one of the biggest NGOs in the country. We should not waste our money. We should use the money to help some poor children. This hospital is serving freely. I would like to congratulate the Lions Club for this," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 23:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU