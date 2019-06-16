Delhi: Dead body of 8-yr-old missing girl found in Narela

JUST IN
Dead body of an eight-year-old girl was found in Narela here on Sunday, said police. The girl was missing for the last two days.

"The family members of the girl had complained to police on Saturday. The dead body was found at the backside of their home," said police.

The cause of death will be ascertained after the post mortem, said police.

First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 23:06 IST

