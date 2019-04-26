I spy: CIA debuts on Instagram

The (CIA) on Thursday launched its official account featuring an officer's desk with a wig tossed on the chair, a black notebook and a brown bag that says, "TOP SECRET PULP." The caption reads

In a brief statement released on Thursday, the US spy agency said that its account would help with recruitment of "talented Americans" and sharing agency stories. But, it cautioned that "we can't promise any selfies from secret locations", reported.

"We're looking to spark the curiosity of Instagram's users about the many ways CIA's global mission has us going where others cannot go and doing what others cannot do," the agency said in a statement.

In June 2014, the CIA had launched its account saying "We can neither confirm nor deny that this is our first tweet." Since then, the agency has tweeted nearly 4,300 times and attracted more than 2.5 million followers on its

