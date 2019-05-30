I was not informed about anything: Trump on recent USS McCain controversy

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday defended himself on a recent controversy over his administration wanting the USS John McCain "out of sight" during his recent trip to Japan, saying he was not apprised of any such action.
"I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan. Nevertheless, @FLOTUS and I loved being with our great Military Men and Women - what a spectacular job they do!," tweeted Trump.
Trump has targeted former senator John S. McCain, after whom the ship was named, on several occasions. Trump, during his presidential campaign, had said that McCain was not a war hero because he was captured during the Vietnam war.
A media house on Wednesday night reported that the White House wanted the warship "out of sight" during the president's visit to Japan.
A senior Navy official has also confirmed the Washington Post that someone from the White House did send the message to service officials at the Pacific.
McCain's daughter Meghan McCain has responded to the recent controversy by calling Trump a "child", who will never let her father "RIP".
"Trump is a child who will always be deeply threatened by the greatness of my dad's incredible life," Meghan tweeted. "There is a lot of criticism of how much I speak about my dad, but nine months since he passed, Trump won't let him RIP. So I have to stand up for him. It makes my grief unbearable".
The US Navy in 2018 just before McCain's death added his name to the ship, who is already named after USS John McCain after his father and Grandfather. The ship is stationed in Tokyo since its fatal crash in 2017.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
