I was not informed about anything: Trump on recent USS McCain controversy

on Thursday defended himself on a recent controversy over his administration wanting the USS "out of sight" during his recent trip to Japan, saying he was not apprised of any such action.

"I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS during my recent visit to Nevertheless, @FLOTUS and I loved being with our great Military Men and Women - what a spectacular job they do!," tweeted Trump.

Trump has targeted former John S. McCain, after whom the ship was named, on several occasions. Trump, during his presidential campaign, had said that McCain was not a war hero because he was captured during the war.

A on Wednesday night reported that the wanted the warship "out of sight" during the president's visit to

A has also confirmed that someone from the did send the message to service officials at the Pacific.

McCain's daughter has responded to the recent controversy by calling Trump a "child", who will never let her father "RIP".

"Trump is a child who will always be deeply threatened by the greatness of my dad's incredible life," Meghan tweeted. "There is a lot of criticism of how much I speak about my dad, but nine months since he passed, Trump won't let him RIP. So I have to stand up for him. It makes my grief unbearable".

The US Navy in 2018 just before McCain's death added his name to the ship, who is already named after USS after his father and Grandfather. The ship is stationed in since its fatal crash in 2017.

