I welcome Zaira Wasim's decision: Maulana Yasoob Abbas

"I welcome Zaira Wasim's decision and also ask all actresses that they should hear their inner voice and leave such activities (acting)," said Maulana Yasoob Abbas, reacting to 'Dangal' actress Zaira Wasim's announcement on Sunday about her decision to quit Bollywood.

"A woman's dress code and her conduct were decided 1400 years ago. This is not only for Zaira Wasim but also for all those other Muslim actresses that are working, they should think about what they are doing and listen to their inner voice," added Maulana Abbas.

On Sunday, the 18-year-old had announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting through a Facebook post.

Stating the reason behind her decision, the 18-year-old had said she was not happy with her line of work, which has silently and unconsciously transitioned her "out of imaan". The actress shared a detailed post on her FB page, which she shared across other social media platforms, that read, "Though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here."

Maulana Sajid Rashidi, however, questioned the timing of Zaira's decision, "If she wanted to become an actress. Why didn't she talk to a Maulana in the first place? Even after she started acting many people told her it was bad. Why didn't she leave then? Why today?," he said.

"In case she is doing this for publicity for her next movie then she should think what she is doing and reflect as she will then be using Islam to gain limelight which is even worse," he further added.

