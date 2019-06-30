J-K: Hizbul terrorist killed in encounter in Budgam

A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was eliminated in an encounter with security forces in Chadoora area of Budgam district on Sunday.

The terrorist has been identified as Hilal Bhat from Armulla area of Pulwama. "He was affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen and was involved in several other terror cases," state police said.

Bhat was killed during an exchange of fire with security forces.

The operation had started early in the morning.

