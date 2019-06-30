Indore: Building Akash Vijayvargiya batted for will be demolished on Tuesday

The building, for which BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya attacked a civic body official with the cricket bat on June 26, will be demolished on Tuesday due to its dilapidated condition.

As per a document accessed by ANI, dated April 2018, the owner had been notified by the Municipal Corporation then to vacate or raze the portion of the building, which was in poor condition. If the owner fails to do so, the corporation would seal the building, adds the letter.

Speaking to ANI, Indore Municipal Commissioner (IMC) Asheesh Singh said: "The building is in a very dilapidated condition. We cannot allow the building to exist in the monsoon season as it can collapse any time. There can be loss of lives or property due to this. This building will be demolished under police protection on Tuesday."

Ruling out any law and order problem during the demolition of the building, Singh said: "We have already contacted the district administration and police. We will be prepared to face any situation. This is a matter of protecting the lives of individuals."

"Every necessary action will be taken if anyone tries to interfere in the matter and disturb the demolition process," Singh said when asked about any possibility of interference by Akash Vijayvargiya or his supporters during the demolition of the building.

On being asked about the claim of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Akash that he had a word with you regarding the demolition of the building, Singh said: "I had no interaction with him. It is a routine process. Last year also, we demolished many buildings that were in a dilapidated condition. This year we have declared that 26 buildings will be demolished, out of which 10 has already been demolished by us."

"This building - 52-53 on Nagar Nigam Road -- was first identified to be demolished last year. But due to certain issues, it was not demolished but it will be done now," said Singh.

On June 26, a Municipal Corporation officer, who was on an anti-encroachment drive in Indore, was chased away by Akash and his supporters. A video of the dramatic incident, showing the legislator beating up the officer with a cricket bat, went viral, drawing criticism from the opposition.

A Bhopal court on Saturday granted bail to Akash in the assault case. He was released from Indore district jail on Sunday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)