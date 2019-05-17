I will never forgive Sadhvi Pragya for insulting Bapu, says PM Modi

said he will never forgive Sadhvi for insulting by calling a patriot.

"The statements given about Gandhiji or are very bad and are wrong for the society. Though she ( Singh Thakur) apologised but I will never forgive her," Modi said in an interview with News24 TV channel.

had earlier today questioned Modi's silence on Sadhvi Pragya's remarks on

"When says: 'Godse a Deshbakht' and Modi is silent with Vidyasagar's statue a victim of the violent. I can only pray for my country and hope that one day the silent majority will keep violence at bay," Sibal tweeted.

Sadhvi Pragya, BJP's candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, had on Thursday sparked a controversy after she called Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse, a "patriot".

" was a deshbhakt, is a deshbhakt and will remain a deshbhakt," Thakur had said while commenting on Kamal Haasan's remark that India's first terrorist was a Hindu, referring to Godse.

The opposition parties mounted an attack on her saying what she said reflected the mindset of the people nurtured by RSS ideology.

Pragya Thakur later apologised for her statement.

"If someone has been hurt then I apologise for it. What Gandhi ji did for this country cannot be forgotten. I respect him a lot. My statement was misinterpreted and twisted by the media," she said while talking to ANI.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)