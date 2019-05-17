ED attaches properties worth Rs 1.94 crore of Om Prakash Chautala in corruption case

The (ED) has provisionally attached one immovable property which consists of land and farmhouse located in worth Rs 1,94,52,347 of former under the Prevention of Act, 2002 (PMLA), in a corruption case.

The case was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the (CBI) against and others for the acquisition of assets to their known source of income, read a statement from ED.

CBI has filed charge sheet against Om Prakash Chautala, and under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

During the investigation, CBI found out that had acquired assets to his known source of income to the tune of Rs 6,09,79,026 during the check period from May 24, 1993, to May 31, 2006. The investigation also revealed that Abhay and Ajay had also acquired assets to their known source of income to the tune of Rs 119, 69,82,619 and Rs 27,74,74,260 respectively.

During the course of an investigation under PMLA, it is revealed that Om Prakash Chautala had acquired immovable properties at New Delhi, Panchkula and also constructed a residential house at Sirsa (Haryana) during the check period from the money received from undisclosed sources.

It was also revealed that Om Prakash Chautala was directly involved in the acquisition and projecting various tainted properties as his untainted properties. He had disclosed properties so acquired in the affidavit filed before returning in Vidhan Sabha Election 2005 and 2009 thereby projecting publicly the tainted properties as untainted.

Earlier, in this case, the had attached properties of Om Prakash Chautala to the tune of Rs 46,96,000 which got confirmed by Adjudicating Authority under Further properties of Om Prakash Chautala to the tune of Rs 3.68 crore were also attached in April 2019. Prosecution Complaint against Om Prakash Chautala was also filed before a on July 17, 2018, and cognizance of which was taken by the on November 27, 2018.

Later a Supplementary Prosecution Complaint was also filed before the on April 25, 2019. With this attachment, ED has attached the property of Om Prakash Chautala to the extent of the entire Proceeds of generated through the alleged acquisition of Disproportionate Assets amounting to Rs 6 crore (approximately).

Further investigation in the case is currently underway.

