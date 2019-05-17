Parts of Himachal Pradesh to get light rains: IMD

Several pockets of are expected to receive light rains accompanied by thundershowers on Friday, said

According to the forecasting agency, areas such as Shimla, Kullu, Solan, Mandi, Kangra will receive rainfall in the next 1 to 2 hours.

Apart from Himachal Pradesh, others states such as Haryana, and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Rajasthan and Odisha are also likely to receive rains followed by thundershowers later in the day, the IMD predicted.

Meanwhile, the heat wave is making the lives of the commuters residing in Vidarbha in and of miserable. The IMD has predicted that these regions will continue to witness heat wave for the next few days leading.

