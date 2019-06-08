IAF announces Rs 5 lakh award for giving 'credible information' about missing plane and personnel

The (IAF) on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for giving "credible information" about the location of missing aircraft.

"While the search for the missing aircraft is on, RD Mathur, AOC-in-C, Eastern Air Command, has announced a cash award of Rs 5 lakh for the person(s) or group who provide credible information leading to finding of the aircraft," an official release said.

The finder may contact on the following numbers -- Landline: or on Mobile nos -

IAF is using all its assets and taking help of the Army, civil authorities and other agencies to locate the missing aircraft.

BS Dhanoa on Saturday reached Station to review the ongoing search and rescue missions.

He met the families of the missing air-warriors and assured them that the IAF will take all possible measures to locate the missing plane and personnel.

The transport aircraft of the IAF went missing on Monday afternoon after getting air-borne from Assam's Jorhat.

The aircraft was headed for Mechuka Advance Landing Ground in when it lost contact with ground authorities at around 1300 hours.

