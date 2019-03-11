Chiefs of Air Force, Army's eastern commands discuss security

-
The chiefs of the Air Force and the Army's eastern commands have held a meeting to discuss the security situation prevailing in the eastern theatre, an official said Monday.
Air Marshal R D Mathur, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Air Command, and Lt General M M Naravane, General-Officer-Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command discussed ways to enhance synergy between the two forces for conducting integrated joint operations in the command theatre.
They also "deliberated upon deepening joint training and logistics in the eastern theatre as part of this process" during the meeting on Saturday at Fort William, the Army's Eastern Command headquarter, the official said.
"Such interactions are important from the point of view of total synergy in all future operations," he said.
Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam from June 16, 2017, after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed tri-junction by the Chinese Army.
