Fani: IAF keeps 11 choppers, 4 aircraft on standby

In view of cyclone "Fani", the (IAF) has kept on standby 11 helicopters and four aircraft in different locations for relief and rescue operations, an release said on Friday.

According to an (Defence) release, Headquarters (in Shillong) has sized up the situation in conjunction with headquarters and kept on standby six light helicopters with winch for rescue work and five medium lift helicopters for deploying the relief material.

"The IAF has also kept ready four aircraft with medical relief teams for ferrying relief material, medical help and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams with equipment," the release said.

The helicopters have been kept ready at Bagdogra, Purnea and Kumbhigram (near Silchar in southern Assam) for quick deployment in Odisha, West Bangal and different northeastern states.

Meanwhile, according to Meteorological Department (IMD) Dilip Saha, the cyclonic storm "Fani" would also impact various northeastern states on Saturday and Sunday.

"The nature and volume affect of Fani in the northeasatern states would be known when the cyclonic storm move towards on Saturday," Saha told IANS.

