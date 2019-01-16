IAF preparing for fly-past to mark National War Memorial inauguration on January 25

The (IAF) is gearing up to carry out a fly-past on the inauguration of the War Memorial here on January 25, a day before the celebration at the on January 26.

is likely to inaugurate the memorial on January 25.

A senior said on Wednesday: "For the inauguration of War Memorial at the Gate, we are planning to fly past three helicopters and also a fly-past by SU 30."

For the first time in the parade, AN 32 helicopter will fly with 10 per cent bio-fuels. The said that using bio-fuel will lessen the import bill.

"This environment-friendly fuel will also help in reducing carbon footprint," he added, while talking to media persons, requesting not to be named.

On the contingent to march to the tune of Astronaut, the said, "We are proud to march to the tune of We are part of and space. It is well suited to us."

Talking about the Mission Gaganyaan, the said that the is in touch with ISRO as the IAF is also a part of and space. "If ISRO needs any help from the Air Force, we are ready to provide," the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)