IAF preparing for fly-past to mark National War Memorial inauguration on January 25

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up to carry out a fly-past on the inauguration of the National War Memorial here on January 25, a day before the Republic Day celebration at the Rajpath on January 26.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the memorial on January 25.
A senior Air Force official said on Wednesday: "For the inauguration of National War Memorial at the India Gate, we are planning to fly past three helicopters and also a fly-past by SU 30."
For the first time in the Republic Day parade, AN 32 helicopter will fly with 10 per cent bio-fuels. The officer said that using bio-fuel will lessen the import bill.
"This environment-friendly fuel will also help in reducing carbon footprint," he added, while talking to media persons, requesting not to be named.
On the contingent to march to the tune of Astronaut, the officer said, "We are proud to march to the tune of Astronaut. We are part of aero and space. It is well suited to us."
Talking about the Mission Gaganyaan, the official said that the Air Force is in touch with ISRO as the IAF is also a part of aero and space. "If ISRO needs any help from the Air Force, we are ready to provide," the officer added.
