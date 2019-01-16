CBI registers FIR against two children shelter home in Bihar for abusing inmates

The (CBI) on Wednesday registered FIR against director of Samaj Samiti Boys' Children Home in and DORD Children Home in Gaya, for allegedly physically and mentally assaulting the inmates.

This comes after the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home case, in which registers two separate FIR over shelter home abuses in

FIRs are registered against Bhagalpur-based Boys' Children Home run by Rupam Pragati Samaj Samiti and DORD children Home in Gaya for ill-treating the inmates by mentally and physically abusing and assaulting them.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)