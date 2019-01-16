JUST IN
CBI registers FIR against two children shelter home in Bihar for abusing inmates

ANI  |  Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India] 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered FIR against director of Samaj Samiti Boys' Children Home in Bhagalpur and DORD Children Home in Gaya, for allegedly physically and mentally assaulting the inmates.

This comes after the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home case, in which CBI registers two separate FIR over shelter home abuses in Bihar.

FIRs are registered against Bhagalpur-based Boys' Children Home run by Rupam Pragati Samaj Samiti and DORD children Home in Gaya for ill-treating the inmates by mentally and physically abusing and assaulting them.

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 22:10 IST

