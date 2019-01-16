Delhi: 5-year-old beaten to death by stepfather over homework

A 5-year-old boy died of injuries after being mercilessly beaten up and thrashed by his step-father over homework, here, in Kapashera, police said.

DCP South West told ANI that the accused and the child's mother presented wrong facts to the police. His step-father reportedly told the doctors that the child fell in the washroom while bathing.

"According to the autopsy report, the child suffered multiple injuries including, one on the head which was the cause of the death," he said.

Arya also said that that the boy, identified as Yuvang Singh, died on January 12 due to his injuries. After the investigation, the boy's step-father had confessed to his crime adding that too was involved.

Further, told police that he asked the boy a few questions while helping him with his but when he didn't answer, he got agitated and smashed his head twice against the wall. After this, the child got unconscious and fell on the ground, following which, rushed him to a nearby hospital.

"My ex-wife was living with a live-in partner along with my child since November 8, 2018. I received a call that my son fell in the bathroom and got him admitted in a hospital. But when I reached the hospital, I saw my son lying on the ventilator. Now, the post-mortem report has revealed that he was brutally beaten by Narendra," the ex-husband of said.

Both Narendra and his wife Rani have been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120(B) criminal conspiracy.

