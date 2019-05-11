IAF receives first Apache attack helicopter in US

The on Friday received its first Guardian attack at a production facility in Arizona,

AS Butola attended the handover ceremony on behalf of the and accepted the first Apache, while representatives from the US government were also present.

[{03b00596-7597-41d7-96fb-9f83a5064256:intradmin/Apache_2.jpg}]

In September 2015, IAF had signed a contract with US Government and Limited for 22 helicopters.

The first batch of these helicopters is scheduled to be shipped to by July this year. Selected aircrew and ground crew have undergone training at training facilities in the US Army base of Fort Rucker, These personnel will lead the operationalisation of the fleet in the IAF.

The addition of E (I) Apache Guardian is a significant step towards modernisation of IAF's fleet. It has been customized to suit the force's future requirements and would have significant capability in mountainous terrain with the capability to carry out precision attacks at standoff ranges and operate in hostile airspace with threats from the ground.

The can transmit and receive battlefield pictures to and from the through data networking making it a lethal acquisition. These helicopters will provide a significant edge in any future joint operations in support of land forces.

