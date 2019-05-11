Sidhu attacks BJP, urges Indore people to vote 'Kale Angrez' out of power

and on Friday called the BJP 'kale angrez' and urged people of to save the country from the party by voting them out of power.

Campaigning for the candidate here said was the party of and and had fought for the Independence of from British rule.

"Congress is the party that gave freedom to the country; it is the party of and They gave us freedom from the white and the people of will free this country from 'Kale Angrez' (black Britishers)," said

Sidhu also reiterated Congress Rahul Gandhi's challenge to for an open debate on issues such as GST, black money and jobs among other issues.

"I am a Sikh and I challenge you to come and debate on GST, on two crore jobs per year that you promised, on bringing back the black money and if is defeated then he will leave forever," he said.

for the Congress also alleged that had "destroyed" every democratic and Constitutional institution in the country.

"You have made CBI a puppet; judges of the apex court came out on the road for a press conference. Your said 'Modi Ji Ki Sena', 'Fauz' is for fighting the real battle and not for fighting elections," said Sidhu.

The Congress is no stranger to controversy. The (EC) on Friday issued a fresh notice to him for violating the poll code with his "objectionable comments" against

Sidhu while addressing a rally in had accused Prime Minister Modi of " and making money in the Rafale jet deal" and "doing on the corpses of martyrs". He had also termed Modi as the "biggest traitor" of the country.

EC also barred Sidhu in April from campaigning in connection with ongoing Lok Sabha polls, for 72 hours.

A few days ago, police had taken into custody a woman who threw her slipper at Sidhu during his campaign meet in Rohtak.

Eight Parliamentary Constituencies will go to polls on May 12 in followed by 8 in the last phase on May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)