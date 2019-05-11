Narcotics Bureau busts drug lab in Delhi. 3 held

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections in on Sunday, the (NCB) arrested three people and busted a and seized a large quantity of drugs.

Officials of the Zonal Unit of the made the arrests and seized approximately 1800 kg Pseudoephedrine and two kg cocaine from them.

Further details are awaited.

is all set for the single-phase Lok Sabha election on Sunday. In total, seven Lok Sabha seats are at stake.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)