Ian Lovett is new ECB chief

The England and Wales Board (ECB) appointed deputy as the new of the board on Friday.

The position of the was vacant since May after tenure of former had ended. Raring to take up the new role, said that he would possibly do whatever is required to grow collaboratively.

"I am hugely excited to be taking on this new role. I am passionate about our aims to grow the game and to do that we need to work collaboratively with everyone involved in the sport at all levels, particularly the of volunteers upon whom we are so reliant. I will do all that I can to help with that," International Council (ICC) quoted Lovett, as saying.

had earlier served as Middlesex from 2007 to 2016 and has also held several senior roles in the and In a statement issued by the ECB, its said, "Ian is a fantastic choice and we welcome him in to the role of President."

"He has a long-held love of the game and a deep knowledge of the value it brings to people, through being a and volunteer at his local club and high-profile roles he has held at both Middlesex and ECB. Ian has also been a driving force in the governance changes that lead to greater diversity and better decision-making in the governing body," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)