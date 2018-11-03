Ian Lovett is new ECB chief

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) appointed deputy chairman Ian Lovett as the new president of the board on Friday.
The position of the president was vacant since May after tenure of former president Giles Clarke had ended. Raring to take up the new role, Lovett said that he would possibly do whatever is required to grow collaboratively.
"I am hugely excited to be taking on this new role. I am passionate about our aims to grow the game and to do that we need to work collaboratively with everyone involved in the sport at all levels, particularly the army of volunteers upon whom we are so reliant. I will do all that I can to help with that," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Lovett, as saying.
Lovett had earlier served as Middlesex chairman from 2007 to 2016 and has also held several senior roles in the banking and finance sectors. In a statement issued by the ECB, its chairman Colin Graves said, "Ian is a fantastic choice and we welcome him in to the role of President."
"He has a long-held love of the game and a deep knowledge of the value it brings to people, through being a player and volunteer at his local club and high-profile roles he has held at both Middlesex and ECB. Ian has also been a driving force in the governance changes that lead to greater diversity and better decision-making in the governing body," he added.
