ICICI-Videocon loan case: CBI books Chanda Kochhar, husband

The (CBI) on Thursday booked former and MD of and her husband for criminal conspiracy in an alleged loan fraud case.

Along with the duo, V N Dhoot, MD of Videocon Group, M/s. (NRL), M/s. (SEPL), M/s. (VIEL), M/s. (VIL), and others.

Cases were filed under Section 120-B read with 420 and some other sections of the IPC as raids were conducted by the investigative agency in four places in and Aurangabad, the CBI said.

It was alleged that the accused sanctioned certain loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with other accused to cheat

CBI had registered preliminary enquiry against Deepak Kochhar, and Venugopal Dhoot, of Videocon group, to investigate irregularities in the Rs 40,000 crore loan granted by a consortium of lenders.

has been accused of misusing her position in the company after she allegedly provided a Rs. 3,250 crore loan to the on quid pro quo basis in 2012.

