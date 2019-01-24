Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with children awarded for bravery, innovation.

The children, the youngest of whom was six-years-old, who were conferred with the honour at Bhawan on January 22 called on the today and shared their stories of special achievements with him.

He said that these awards offer an opportunity for recognition of talented children, and serve as inspiration for others like them.

The urged the extra-ordinarily gifted children to stay connected with nature.

He shared some light and informal moments with the children who also requested him for autographs.

"It was really a big moment to meet and listen to the Nobody in my family has ever met the PM. His vision and his behaviour has been so nice," said one of the recipient.

Another awardee said had asked the children to remain close to nature, enjoy their childhood and not be in hurry to become adults.

Esow, the 18-year-old recipient from said," When the got to know I was from he said he missed me and i felt really special." Modi had visited the islands in December 2018.

Another recipient said it was "magical "to be congratulated by

The Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awards have been given in two categories: Bal Shakti Puraskar to individuals; and Bal Kalyan Puraskar to institutions or individuals working for children.

A total of 783 applications were received for the Bal Shakti Puraskar this year. The selected 26 for Bal Shakti Puraskar, under the category of innovation, scholastic, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery.

The Selection Committee also finalized the names of two individuals and three institutions for Bal Kalyan Puraskar.

