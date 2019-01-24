Judgement on control over services in Delhi soon: SC

-
Supreme Court on Thursday said that it will soon deliver judgement on various issues including delegation of power to regulate services in Delhi.
Senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing the Delhi government asked when the bench headed by Justice Sikri will pass the judgement on the matter to which Sikri replied it will be done soon.
The Arvind-Kejriwal led government had stated earlier that since its functioning is "completely paralysed" it cannot order transfer or posting of officers despite the recent Constitution bench verdict on the Delhi's administration.
Earlier, the Centre had told the court that the Lieutenant Governor (LG) has the power to regulate services in Delhi and unless the President of India expressly directs, the LG, who is the administrator of Delhi, cannot consult the Chief Minister or the Council of Ministers.
The bench was looking into the different aspects of the power struggle between the AAP-led Delhi government and the Centre.
Apart from control over services in Delhi, other issues that the apex court will decide are Delhi government's power of setting up of Commission of Inquiry and the power of Anti-corruption Bureau.
A five-judge Constitution bench in July last year laid down broad parameters for the governance of Delhi, which witnessed a power struggle between the LG and Delhi government since the Aam Aadmi Party come to power.
The apex court bench had said the LG has to act on the aid and advice of the elected government.
