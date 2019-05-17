JUST IN
ICICI-Videocon loan case: ED calls Chanda Kochhar, her husband for questioning on Friday

ANI  |  General News 

Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kocchar have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on Friday in connection with ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case.

Earlier in the day, ED questioned Chanda and her husband for the fourth consecutive day, for about 9 hrs.

The ED is recording statements of the duo in connection with the investigation into alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of Rs 1,875 crore loan disbursed by ICICI Bank to Videocon Group in 2009 and 2011.

On Tuesday, Chanda and Deepak were grilled were over eight hours by the ED in connection with the aforesaid case.

In March, the ED had conducted raids at locations linked to the Kochhars, following which the duo was called for questioning to the probe agency's Mumbai office.

It had also questioned Deepak's brother Rajiv Kochhar from April 30 to May 2, stating that he withheld crucial information pertaining to the case. Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot was also questioned in connection with the case.

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 01:34 IST

