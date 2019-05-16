Photo exhibition of Buddhist sites, monuments organised in Vijayawada

Ahead of Buddha's 2563rd birth anniversary, a photo exhibition of various Buddhist sites and monuments have been showcased at a photo exhibition here.

The show has been put up at the Cultural Centre of and (CCVA) here

Under the guidance of the Tourism department, attempts to revive and popularise Buddhist sites and monuments in are going on in

The state is also planning to implement a 'Buddhist Circuit' which will provide easy access to the people who are interested in Buddhist culture, meditation methods and their architectural acumen.

The Buddhist sculptures and architectural marvels in the region occupy a special place in the hearts of people as it attracts both the locals and tourists at the same time.

Various places like Dhanyakatakam, Amaravati, Guntupalli, Salihundam, Erragudi are famed for its Buddhist sites.

Though has widespread in during the time of Buddha, it was much popularised after his demise. Preachers like Nagarjuna, Dijnaga along with others bought Buddhist ideology into the land of Telugu.

Jayanti will be celebrated on May 18.

