J-K encounter: 3 terrorists killed in Shopian

-
ALSO READ
Search operation in Jammu and Kashmir village
J-K: 2 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter
Eight killed in encounter in South Kashmir, clashes erupt between security forces, youth
Two bodies recovered from Shopian encounter site, search ops underway
Gunfights in Shopian, Kupwara; 3 militants killed
-
Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir police said.
"On a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched today by police and security forces at Handew area in District Shopian," state police said in a statement.
"During the search operation, the terrorists who were in hiding, fired on the search party. In the initial exchange of fire one Army jawan identified as Sepoy Rohit also sustained injuries. He has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment. The firing was retaliated leading to an encounter," police added.
In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed and their bodies have been retrieved from the site of encounter.
The security forces have also recovered incriminating material including arms and ammunition from the site of encounter.
The Jammu and Kashmir police has requested citizens "not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU