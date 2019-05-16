J-K encounter: 3 terrorists killed in Shopian

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Thursday, police said.

"On a credible input, a cordon and was launched today by police and security forces at Handew area in District Shopian," state police said in a statement.

"During the search operation, the terrorists who were in hiding, fired on the In the initial exchange of fire one Army jawan identified as Sepoy Rohit also sustained He has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment. The firing was retaliated leading to an encounter," police added.

In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed and their bodies have been retrieved from the site of encounter.

The security forces have also recovered incriminating material including arms and ammunition from the site of encounter.

The police has requested citizens "not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials.

