Imad Wasim moves to second place in T20I bowling rankings

After the one-off match against England, left-arm spinner has moved up to the second position in the ICC T20I bowling rankings, updated on Monday.

The 30-year-old, who had topped the rankings two years ago, has leapfrogged leg-spinners Shadab Khan of and of England, after taking one for 24 during the match, which his side lost by seven wickets on Sunday. Shadab missed the match at due to an while Rashid failed to grab a wicket. Left-arm fast bowler is another one to advance in the rankings - from 50th to 47th position.

has consolidated his position as the number one batsman after top-scoring in the match with 65, a knock that helped him gain 11 points and takes his tally to a career-best 896 rating points. has also moved up in the list as his knock of 50 lifted him from 218th to 141st place.

For England, has moved up two places to 19th place among batsmen after scoring 47 and has advanced three places to 22nd after an unbeaten knock of 51, which earned him the of the match award.

In other movements, opener has reentered the rankings at 89th position and has gained 39 slots to reach 134th among batsmen, while has advanced 21 places to reach 85th among bowlers.

In the ICC T20I Team Rankings, England have overtaken to second place in the list led by with 283 points. England now have 266 points with (262), (261) and (260) following in that order.

