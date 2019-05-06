India has a fantastic chance to win the World Cup: Dilip Vengsarkar

Mainintaining that has a fantastic chance to win the upcoming World Cup, former Vengsarkar on Monday asserted that the country would definitely make it to the last four in the tournament.

" has a fantastic chance to win They will definitely go to the last four but the final I cannot predict, to be honest with you. I think we have excellent potential. All the players are good and are in form. So I wish them all the success," he told reporters.

Vengsarkar was of selectors of the Indian team in between 2006 and 2008.

He said the upcoming will prove a good opportunity for youngsters to prove themselves as the inaugural season of the tournament acted as a

"I think it's an excellent opportunity for all the players. 160 players will be seen in action. We had a good first season. It's an outstanding platform and all the matches of the second season will be telecast live.

"Some of the players who did well in the first season got an opportunity in the IPL as well. I wish all the owners and players all the best.

"160 players will be in action. Shivam Dube played exceptionally well in MPL last year and he was picked in the IPL this year," he added.

Vengsarkar played 116 Test matches and 129 ODIs for scoring 6,868 and 3,508 runs respectively. Along with and Gundappa Viswanath, he held the reins of the batting lineup of the Indian team.

