In a first, a drone delivers kidney to a transplant patient

A kidney patient, who waited eight long years for a donor, was able to finally undergo a transplant. Thanks to a drone which ensured the organ was carried in the minimum time possible.

In a successful attempt at enhanced organ transportation, the drone carried the organ in a 2.7-mile test flight that lasted 10 minutes from Baltimore's to the (UMD) medical center, Engadget reports. The kidney was then successfully transplanted to a 44-year-old woman from

The project demonstrates the potential of for providing organ deliveries in cases when it is faster, safer, and easily available than traditional transport methods.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)