In a first, a drone delivers kidney to a transplant patient

A kidney patient, who waited eight long years for a donor, was able to finally undergo a transplant. Thanks to a drone which ensured the organ was carried in the minimum time possible.
In a successful attempt at enhanced organ transportation, the drone carried the organ in a 2.7-mile test flight that lasted 10 minutes from Baltimore's St. Agnes Hospital to the University of Maryland (UMD) medical center, Engadget reports. The kidney was then successfully transplanted to a 44-year-old woman from Baltimore.
The project demonstrates the potential of unmanned aircraft systems for providing organ deliveries in cases when it is faster, safer, and easily available than traditional transport methods.
