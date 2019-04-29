Google Chrome bug can allow phishing attacks using 'inception bar'

A security vulnerability in Chrome browser reportedly allows malicious users to launch a attack using a fake address bar.

The bug, as discovered by James Fisher, leverages how the Chrome mobile app disappears the address bar when you scroll down.

The exploit, as Fisher calls 'The Inception Bar' method, can be used to display a fake address bar that won't disappear until you go to another site, Engadget reports.

The exploit goes further to restrict you from seeing the real address bar when you scroll up. Although Fisher has demonstrated a proof of concept, the bug could theoretically allow large-scale campaign to steal user information.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)