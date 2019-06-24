In anti-narcotic drive, three foreigners arrested in Hyderabad

In an anti- drive, three foreign nationals were arrested here on Monday.

of Prohibition and Excise in Hyderabad, C Vivekananda Reddy, told ANI, "We have arrested three foreign nationals - who is an Ivory Coast Citizen, Ugochukwu Chima Good Luck and Okorouchenna Samuel, both Nigerian citizens - for procuring and selling drugs."

"Lucky supplies drugs brought from He co-ordinates in and with another Nigerian Abuka who resides in and supplies drugs from there to in Hyderabad," he added.

"In this case, three have been arrested. Accused Lucky, Abuka and Dondi are yet to be arrested," Reddy said.

254 grams of Cocaine was seized by the police. The accused were selling one gram Cocaine for INR 6,000.

Further throwing light on efforts made by the police to combat the menace of drug abuse, Reddy said, "For the last one and a half year more than 250 drug addicts have undergone de-addiction treatment and around 1600 students and youngsters who were procuring Cannabis have been counselled till now.

