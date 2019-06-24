District Congress Committees in UP dissolved ahead of bye-elections

All the District Committees in was dissolved on Monday following the party's debacle in the elections and constituted a three-member discliplinary committee to go into complaints of "gross indispline" during the polls.

The decision by the All India Committee (AICC) came after the proposals were submitted by general secretaries' in-charge of East and West, Jyotiraditya Scindia, respectively.

"The has also deputed a two-member team to oversee election preparations and management of all Vidhan Sabha seats of UP East and West where by-elections are taking place," an AICC press release said on Monday.

In the reconstitution, Priyanka has representation youth upto 50 per cent. She has also directed that there should also be equal participation of Dalit and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The release said the party has also constituted a three-member to examine complaints of "gross indiscipline" during the recently held elections in which the Congress faced a humiliating defeat. The committee comprises Anugrah Narayan Sinha, Vinod Chowdhary and Ramji Avan.

Significantly, at a meeting of workers in Rae Bareli, Sonia Gandhi's constituency, Priyanka had lashed out at party workers saying they were negligent in campaigning and she was fully aware of their non-functioning.

The oarty also appointed Ajay Kumar Lallu, of the CLP, as in-charge of making organisational charges in UP East for a defined period during which organisational changes will be effected. Lallu will recommend the name and other procedures on the matter.

The in-charge of UP West will be decided by the in-charge of West later

Just before the elections, Priyanka was appointed of Congress East and Jyotiraditya Scindia as West.

Preparing for the upcoming bye-elections in the state, Priyanka met workers and leaders from June 9 onwards. So far, she has met all the candidates, district presidents and coordinators from the party. Till date, a total of 965 workers and leaders have met her.

