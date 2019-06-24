Abhinandan's moustache should be made national moustache: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

in the Lok Sabha, on Monday proposed in the that the of Wing should be given the status of ' moustache'.

A day after Balakot airstrikes, on February 27, Varthaman, flying a Bison, was chasing Pakistani fighters which had transgressed into the Indian airspace, and in the process, his plane crossed over to the Pakistani side and was shot down. He ejected safely but was taken into custody by the Army upon landing. Before his plane was shot, he had hit a Pakistani

"Wing should be awarded and his should be made moustache," Varthaman said while speaking on the floor of the house.

had announced the release of Varthaman, calling it a "peace gesture". He was handed over to the Indian authorities through the Wagah-Attari border at around 9:20 pm on March 1.

After Varthaman's returned to India, his swashbuckling gunsliger and equally suave hairstyle have become the new fad among men across the country.

A hair cutting saloon in Bengaluru had started giving free Wing Abhinandan like moustaches and hairstyle to its customer.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)