The Reserve of on Thursday confirmed a on the new 50 note after a radio station posted a photo on sent in by a listener.

An post by radio station revealed the typo mistake on the note just above the shoulder of Edith Cowan, reported.

Cowan was the first woman to serve as a from 1921 to 1924. She has featured on the reverse of Australia's 50- note since 1995.

The RBA spelt "responsibility" as "responsibilty" on millions of new 50 banknotes which came into circulation on October 18 last year.

The quote, which is barely visible to the naked eye and is repeated several times on the note, read, "It is a great responsibilty (sic) to be the only woman here and I want to emphasise the necessity which exists for other women being here."

However, the RBA does not plan to withdraw notes from circulation anytime soon.

"The Reserve of is aware of it and the spelling will be corrected at the next print run," a spokesperson told

In its latest annual report, the bank said its delivered 227 million banknotes in 2017-18, including around 184 million new series Australian $50 banknotes.

