North Korea fires new projectiles

Just a few days after testing multiple short-range projectiles, on Thursday fired fresh unidentified projectiles in the eastern direction from the Sino-ri area, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Quoting the military, reported that the latest projectiles were fired at around 4:30 pm (local time) today.

This comes just five days after fired multiple short-range projectiles into the from Wonsan.

Sino-ri is where has a base of medium-range Nodong missiles, Yonhap also reported. The distance covered by the projectiles is not known.

The firing comes at a time when officials from US -- including for North Korea -- and are in to discuss ways to resume stalled denuclearisation talks with

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)