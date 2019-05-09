Death toll in Lahore suicide blast mounts to 11

The death toll in the suicide blast outside Data Darbar, a Sufi shrine located in Lahore, rose to 11, authorities said on Thursday.
A Lahore police officer, identified as Saddam Hussain, breathed his last after succumbing to injuries earlier today, Geo News reported quoting an official from Mayo Hospital in Lahore.
Around 26 others who suffered injuries in the blast are still being treated in the hospital, two of whom are in critical condition, the official added.
The blast, which targetted a police van stationed outside the entrance of Data Darbar, killed 10 people on Wednesday.
According to Shahbaz Gill, spokesperson for the chief minister of Punjab, the suicide bomber was a 15-year-old boy who blew himself up near an Elite Force police van outside the 11th-century shrine in Lahore.
