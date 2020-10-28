India tour of Australia full schedule: Adelaide to host day-night Test

-
ALSO READ
Cricket Australia mulls moving Boxing Day Test from India to Adelaide
Will do everything to host Boxing Day Test against India at MCG: Australia
Tim Paine fears Boxing Day Test against India could be moved out of MCG
England will pay tribute to key workers in #RaiseTheBat Test series vs WI
Decided against exiting 2008 Aus tour: Kumble on controversial Test series
-
Adelaide will host a day-night Test, and Melbourne Cricket Ground will keep the traditional Boxing Day Test as part of the four-match series between India and Australia, the Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Wednesday.
The tour begins with the white ball fixtures with the ODIs being played on November 27, 29, and December 2 at Sydney Cricket Ground and at the Manuka Oval in Canberra respectively.
The first T20I will also be played in Canberra on December 4 and the rest two on December 6 and 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
The Test series will kick off on December 17 with a day-night encounter at the Adelaide Oval followed by a boxing day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The third and fourth Test will be played on January 7 and 15 at the Sydney Cricket Ground and Gabba
"Across all three formats, Australia and India represents one of the great rivalries in world sport and we are delighted to welcome Virat Kohli's outstanding squad to Australian shores this summer," Nick Hockley, CA's Interim Chief Executive Officer said in an official statement.
"We have worked closely with the BCCI for many months to bring this tour to life, and I cannot speak more highly of the professional, thorough and collaborative manner with which they have approached this tour in these extraordinary and complex times," he added.
Ahead of the Test series, India A will take on Australia A at Drummoyne Oval (December 6-8), and India will play Australia A in a day-night match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (December 11-13).
"We can't wait to host one of the world's best teams for a terrific summer of cricket with the SCG ready to host the third test in January. NSW loves its cricket and we are so pleased we could work hand in hand with Cricket Australia to make this series happen," said NSW Acting Minister for Sport, Geoff Lee.
India's squad will arrive in Sydney on November 12 subject to Australian Border Force travel authorisation and the appropriate departure-approvals. The team will quarantine in Sydney prior to the first match of the series on November 27.
Meanwhile, KL Rahul, Navdeep Saini, and Mohammad Siraj have been included in India's 18-member squad for the upcoming Test series against Australia.
In the T20I squad, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson have made their entry while Shubman Gill and Manish Pandey have made their foray into the ODI squad.
The selection committee has also said that four additional bowlers - Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel, and T. Natarajan will be travelling with the Indian contingent for the Australia tour while the BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor