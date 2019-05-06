Newcastle Jets not to renew Roy O'Donovan's contract

Australian professional club Jets confirmed on Monday that the team will not re-sign striker for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

The 33-year-old was expected to re-sign with the Jets, but negotiations broke down between the and the club resulting in the team's decision not to renew the contract.

"We made a number of generous offers to Roy and his management. Talks began about re-signing midway through the season, with serious discussions beginning about two months ago," Lawrie McKinna, the of Jets said in an official statement.

"As Ernie, Joel and I said from the beginning, we wanted to keep Roy and did everything within reason to extend his stay in We were close on a number of occasions, but unfortunately, from our perspective, the goal posts continued to shift. It was disappointing as the Club has stood by and supported him through some difficult circumstances," he added.

O'Donovan had a two-year stint at and the was able to score nine goals in the 16 league games last season before being suspended for 10 matches.

The was handed a suspension due to a reckless challenge on Melbourne Victory FC Lawrence Thomas in the 2018 grand final.

"Roy is a top professional and a good family man, he'll be an asset wherever he ends up and everyone at the Club wishes him well," McKinna said.

The former striker has scored 39 goals in 80 games since arriving in with the Central Coast Mariners in 2015.

