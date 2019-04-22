India has shared evidence of JeM, Azhar's terrorist activities with China: MEA

shared with all evidence of terrorist activities of (JeM) and its leader during Vijay Gokhale's latest visit to Beijing, according to (MEA)

This comes as placed a technical hold -- for the fourth time -- on the JeM chief's listing as a global terrorist at the UN Security Council, drawing flak as the latest blockage came in the wake of the gruesome terror attack.

lost over 40 CRPF personnel when a JeM targetted a CRPF convoy with an explosive-laden vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14.

"It is now for the 1267 and other authorized bodies of the UN to take a decision on the listing of will continue to pursue all available avenues to ensure that terrorist leaders who are involved in heinous attacks on our citizens are brought to justice," Kumar reiterated, in response to on Monday.

This comes after India and held regular diplomatic consultations on April 22 in Beijing, during which the progress made in bilateral relations between the two countries since the Informal Summit between and in April 2018 was reviewed, according to the MEA.

Gokhale met with for the consultations. He also called on the Chinese during his visit to the Chinese capital.

The Chinese to India, Luo Zhaohui, previously expressed optimism regarding the Azhar issue, telling ANI that the matter "will be resolved".

"Regarding Masood Azhar, we fully understand and we fully believe this matter. We understand India's concerns and are optimistic this matter will be resolved...This matter (of putting on UNSC 1267 list) will be resolved; this is only a technical hold which means there is time for continued consultations. It will be resolved, believe me," Luo told ANI last month.

had earlier defended its technical block on Azhar's listing, saying it needed "more time" as it is "conducting a comprehensive and in-depth review" on the listing request put forth by the countries.

had told reporters at a regular briefing last month that China would continue "coordinating" with all the relevant parties to find a "lasting solution" to the issue if it is to be resolved in a "responsible and sustainable way".

While India had expressed its disappointment with China's move to put a hold, the had also said that the failure to designate Azhar as a global terrorist "runs counter" to and Beijing's goal of regional stability and peace.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)