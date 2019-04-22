Woman carrying gun and a baby tackled after threatening to blow up San Diego church

A woman carrying a baby and a handgun threatening to blow up the church during service on Sunday in San Diego, was tackled by the churchgoers, the police said.

The 31-year-old woman with a toddler and five-year-old daughter were taken into protective custody, reported after quoting Police

A search conducted by bomb-sniffing dog found no explosives hidden either in the church building or the suspect's car, while the woman's gun was found unloaded, the police added.

The sermon at the non-denominational Church TsidKenu was about to conclude when the woman walked on stage and waved the handgun making "threats that she was going to blow up the church," police said.

As people in the church approached the woman, she pointed her gun at them and the baby, ordering people not to come any closer.

Churchgoers were able to take the baby from the woman's arms and snatch away the gun from her hands before tackling her to the ground.

The incident took place at a time when the and houses of worship were on high alert following the deadly terror bombings in during services on Sunday, that killed nearly 290 people and injuring more than 500.

