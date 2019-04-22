Nepal: Tara Air skids off runway in Ramechhap, no casualties reported

-
ALSO READ
Nepal: India-funded Siddheshwar Education Public Campus inaugurated
Nepal plane crash: 3 dead, 3 injured at Lukla airport
3 killed, 3 hurt in Nepal plane accident
India extends financial aid to Nepal for campus building
Tribhuvan International Airport to be closed for 10 hours a day for runway upgrade
-
An aircraft of Tara Air skid off the runway while landing at Manthali Airport in Ramechhap district here on Monday morning.
All passengers and crew members on board the flight were reported to be safe, according to Himalayan Times.
The aircraft 9N-AKK had arrived in Ramechhap from Solukhumbu. The airport has been closed down after the incident was reported.
"There has been a runway excursion at Ramechhap airport involving our Dornier Do228 aircraft. All passengers and crew are safe. We are working with CAA of Nepal and Ramechhap airport authorities to remove the aircraft from the runway," Yeti Airlines tweeted.
A team from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) will be visiting the incident site for inspection to remove the aircraft from the runway. Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU