JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

PM Modi biopic: EC submits its report before SC
Business Standard

Nepal: Tara Air skids off runway in Ramechhap, no casualties reported

ANI  |  Asia 

An aircraft of Tara Air skid off the runway while landing at Manthali Airport in Ramechhap district here on Monday morning.

All passengers and crew members on board the flight were reported to be safe, according to Himalayan Times.

The aircraft 9N-AKK had arrived in Ramechhap from Solukhumbu. The airport has been closed down after the incident was reported.

"There has been a runway excursion at Ramechhap airport involving our Dornier Do228 aircraft. All passengers and crew are safe. We are working with CAA of Nepal and Ramechhap airport authorities to remove the aircraft from the runway," Yeti Airlines tweeted.

A team from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) will be visiting the incident site for inspection to remove the aircraft from the runway. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 12:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU