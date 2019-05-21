India, Kyrgyzstan hold bilateral meeting on SCO sidelines

held an official meeting with her Kyrgyz counterpart on the sidelines of the Cooperation Organisation Foreign Minister's meet here on Tuesday.

"First engagement in EAM @SushmaSwaraj had a productive discussion with Kyrgyz Aidarbekov on all aspects of bilateral relations, including in political & defence, trade & investment, health, capacity building and people-to-people ties," Raveesh Kumar, the for the (MEA) tweeted.

The two-day (CFM) meeting, from May 21 to May 22, will see all sides exchange views on issues of international and regional importance, along with reviewing the preparation for the SCO Summit in from June 13-14, according to the MEA.

The EAM's visit comes just after attended the SCO Defence Ministers' conclave in the Kyrgyz capital last month. The conclave aimed to further boost defence and security cooperation among the member in the wake of evolving security challenges in the region.

Pakistan's is also slated to attend the impending SCO meeting. However, it is not known if any engagement will be held between the two leaders.

The SCO was founded at a summit in in 2001 by the then-Presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)